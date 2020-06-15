African Gold Group announces board and management restructuring

Created: Monday, 15 June 2020 05:38

African Gold Group Inc has announced structural changes to the board of directors and management of the company as it moves towards construction and first gold at its flagship Kobada Gold Project in southern Mali

Danny Callow appointed is the president and CEO; Scott Eldridge is non-executive chairman of the Board; Jan-Erik Back is vice-chairman, strategy of the Board; John Begeman is lead independent director of the board. The proposed change of the company’s name is Avion2 Gold Inc.

Callow, currently serving as chief operating officer of the company, is an experienced mining engineer from the Camborne School of Mines with an MBA from the Henley Management College, UK. Eldridge has served as vice-president finance and CFO of Amarillo Gold Corp, President and CEO of Arctic Star Exploration Corp and is CEO of Canarc Resource Corp.

“We are very pleased to be announcing the restructuring of AGG at a time when we are ready to move to the construction phase of our flagship Kobada Gold Project,” commented Stan Bharti, outgoing chairman and CEO of AGG.

“We are positioning AGG to be the next multi-asset gold producer in Africa, and have the benefit of this new Board’s vast experience to take this Company into production. We now have a top-class operating team led by Danny Callow who has built and operated a number of mines in Africa over the past 28 years, most recently running Glencore’s African Copper and Cobalt division, and who has fast-tracked Kobada into being construction ready in a few short months.”

Pierre Pettigrew will remain on the Board as an independent director. Ryan Ptolemy will step down as an Executive Director, but will remain as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The Company would like to thank Mr. Ptolemy for his contributions as a director of the Board.

The company’s proposed name change is subject to shareholder approval at the next annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company, regulatory approval and TSX Venture Exchange approval.