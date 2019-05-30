Bentley Systems’ OpenBuildings Station Designer for rail and transit stations

Created: Thursday, 30 May 2019 06:18

Bentley Systems has announced the availability of OpenBuildings Station Designer, a multidisciplinary application for the design, analysis, visualisation and simulation of rail, metro or other transit stations

Advancing beyond generic BIM applications, OpenBuildings Station Designer focuses on rail and transit station modelling, with asset-specific content and workflows. It is set to streamline and automate design collaboration between architectural, mechanical, electrical and structural disciplines sharing modelling, clash resolution and documentation capabilities.

OpenBuildings Station Designer incorporates LEGION, simulation software for modelling pedestrian traffic to optimise footfall, wayfinding, crowd management, safety and security.

With the integrated capability to model and simulate pedestrian scenarios, OpenBuildings Station Designer aims to help designers to improve the functional use of space, passenger throughput and the pedestrian experience.

It further enables iterative digital workflows spanning OpenRail and OpenRoads to assure comprehensive and coordinated engineering modelling of transportation assets and modes.

Within Bentley Systems’ OpenRail connected data environment (CDE), the components centre cloud service contributes to station project quality and integrity through pre-populated digital components which include signalling equipment, escalators, turnstiles, public address systems, signage, kiosks and others.

In addition, the OpenBuildings Station Designer aims to increase value and fitness-for-purpose of design deliverables through its

– Included LEGION pedestrian simulation

– Integration with OpenRail for rail design

– Integration with OpenRoads for roads design

– Clash resolution

– Multi-discipline documentation

– Ready-to-use catalogues for functional spaces and equipment

– Enlivened visualisations

Mike Nicholson, associate for Steer Group, said that the company has been using LEGION for delivering a wide range of pedestrian modelling studies for a long time.

Santanu Das, senior vice-president for Bentley System’s design integration business unit, said, “The designer can anticipate pedestrian bottlenecks and modify the layout to improve the station efficiency and safety, ultimately improving the passenger experience. Accordingly, we expect OpenBuildings Station Designer to also benefit existing rail and transit stations for renovations and upgrades, increasing their capacity and throughput.”