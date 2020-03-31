BUA Group acquires PW Nigeria limited

Created: Tuesday, 31 March 2020 12:57

Nigeria-based BUA Group has acquired majority shareholding in PW Nigeria Limited, one of the nation's leading construction, engineering and mining company

Executive chairman of BUA Group Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu said, “This acquisition marks the beginning of the next phase of our medium-term strategy for our infrastructure business following the completion of the consolidation of our cement arm, BUA Cement, in January 2020.”

“BUA’s acquisition of majority holdings in PW Nigeria Limited provides a prime opportunity to increase our investments in the entire value chain of the cement, mining and construction industry where we already have BUA Cement Plc, the second largest cement company in Nigeria, as well as investments in other areas including mining, quarrying, construction, power and logistics amongst others.”

Rabiu further added that as Nigeria and most of West Africa look to improve infrastructural development in coming years, it became imperative for BUA to position itself strategically to support critical investments. In addition, BUA aims to position itself strategically to support critical investments and unlock opportunities in the development of such infrastructure.