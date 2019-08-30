CPC Engineering to explore Africa’s mining sector

Created: Friday, 30 August 2019 08:04

Perth-based CPC Engineering has entered into a joint venture with African companies to service Africa’s mining industry

Africa Project Partnerships, formed in the Q1 2019, brings together companies with expertise across a range of disciplines with the ability to deliver EPC and EPC/M projects.

APP is working in close cooperation with the South African Government through its Department of Trade and Industry and the Industrial Development Corporation.

The agencies provide quality market information, trade statistics and product analysis and the prospect of project development funding. APP is examining several projects in mining and heavy industrial process in South Africa, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Tanzania and Ethiopia.

The African joint venture partners are Advent Construction, based in Tanzania; Fenix Construction, Mozambique; Gear Mining Construction, Botswana; Ignite Energy, South Africa; Steel Services and Allied Industries, South Africa; Strutfast Cable Management Solutions, South Africa; and Power Plant Electrical Technologies, South Africa.

The joint venture aims to enable CPC Engineering, which employs more than 300 people and has a wealth of experience in Africa, to benefit from the highly regarded reputations and experience of its partners.

CPC Engineering has successfully delivered multimillion-dollar projects for graphite, nickel, copper and diamond operations in Mozambique, Zambia, Ghana, DRC and South Africa. These include a range of design, construction and maintenance services for the Balama Graphite project in Mozambique; Enterprise Nickel project, Zambia; Glencore Zambia copper mine, Zambia; Petra Diamonds Cullinan project, South Africa; Ferrochrome smelter, South Africa; Kamoa Copper Company, DRC; Golden Star Resources underground mine, Ghana.

CPC Engineering chief executive Glen Weir said, “The venture has been structured to avoid duplication of functions and their associated costs, therefore directly translating to competitive and holistic project development and execution cost structure.”

“With the fourth industrial revolution upon us and a continual focus on greener energy we will see advancement in technology consuming more mined metals and minerals over the years to come.”

Representatives of the joint venture partners will be at the three-day Africa Down Under conference that starts in Perth on 4 September.