Creating inclusive and diverse talent in mining

Created: Thursday, 12 September 2019 11:17

Newmont Goldcorp held a leadership event at its Akyem mine in the eastern region of Ghana to educate young women aged 15-25 on their future career options within the mining industry

The mining industry has always been considered male dominated. Over the years, efforts have been made to increase female representation in the industry.

Contributing to this effort, Newmont Goldcorp Ghana in line with its inclusion ethos and National Corporate Social Responsibility Strategy in 2018, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with its development partner Junior Achievement (JA) Ghana to leverage programmes that promote the pursuit of Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) subjects and careers among young girls.

Newmont Goldcorp Ghana’s CSR Strategy also focuses on developing outcomes aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which seek to create decent work and economic growth (SDG 8) and forge partnerships that contribute to achieving these goals (SDG 17) in the country.

As part of the partnership, Newmont and JA Ghana organised the maiden edition of the New Futures for Girls Leadership Camp, an initiative aimed at empowering young girls between the ages of 15 to 25 years to broaden their future career options. The event sought to give the girls an overview of the various professions available to them in mining and develop their interest in the industry.

The two-day event, held at Newmont Goldcorp’s Akyem mine, hosted 30 girls from various high schools in Ghana, including Kinbu Senior High School, Labone Secondary School and the Wesley Girls High School contestants from the recently ended National Science and Maths Quiz.

Speakers at the event included Newmont Goldcorp Africa’s regional vice-president for Sustainability and External Relations, Adiki O. Ayitevie, regional vice president for Human Resources Awo A. Quaison-Sackey and seasoned media personality, Nana Ama Agyemang Asante of Citi FM. Other Newmont Goldcorp Ghana employees in Human Resources, Operations, Operational Services, Legal and Communications also engaged with the girls, discussing with them the various professions in mining.

As part of the activities, the girls had a tour of the Akyem mine’s pit area and reforestation project to provide them insight into the process of gold mining and learn about the company’s reforestation and environmental management programmes.

Speaking about the initiative, Agbeko Azumah, director for Communications and External Relations, said, “Although progress has been made, women still remain underrepresented in STEM disciplines; a good reason why young girls must be encouraged to pursue such professions.”

“Our aim is to develop the leadership skills of these young women and prepare them for the future. And for us at Newmont Goldcorp Ghana, our Corporate Social Responsibility strategy enjoins us to serve as a catalyst for local economic development and ensure the creation of an inclusive environment where all people can thrive,” he added.

Through this and other initiatives such as its University Strategy, Newmont Goldcorp Ghana believes that supporting the youth and women in STEM disciplines will contribute greatly to creating an inclusive and diverse talent pipeline for the industry in the future.