Al-Bahar introduces Caterpillar GC range

Created: Wednesday, 20 November 2019 06:30

Al-Bahar has announced the launch of Cat GC range across its territory, with the two models being offered as part of the range introduction including 950 GC and 330 GC

The machines have been designed to move more material in less time, at a lower cost per tonne, for a faster return on equipment investment. According to Al-Bahar, the GC models are a result of the continuous expansion of the range by Caterpillar, after the success of its 950 GC wheel loader launched previously.

This particular range of equipment is known for offering convenient acquisition and operating costs. They are simply economical with an attractive total cost of ownership. Built as per the Cat production system standards, they are best-in-class machines and come with the standard Cat brand promise of durability and reliability.

Bringing along the new standard, the GC machines are ideal for those looking for machines that are simple, durable, fuel competitive and easy to use. Moreover, with the extensive support of Al-Bahar dealer network and services with Cat Genuine Parts, the GC models create opportunities to optimise businesses.

“Having considered our customer requirements, we found that some of our existing customers wanted simple fuel-efficient machines, which would minimise their owning and operating costs,” quoted Samer Ismail, product manager – earthmoving and excavation, Al-Bahar.

“With an objective of meeting our customers’ expectations, we have introduced the GC range, including machines that offered high performance and are supported by Al-Bahar. Our customers are aware; there will be no compromise on the quality and after-sales support,” added Ismail.

Cat 950 GC Wheel Loader

The 950 GC is a new design leveraging proven Cat components and technology to meet customer needs. Reliable performance, low fuel consumption and ease of operation are the main attributes of the machine. It is purpose-built to be the right machine to get everyday jobs done. Designed for quarries, sand-and-gravel pits, coal operation and construction job-sites, the 950 GC is a choice for governmental bids, offering agencies a well-designed, durable machine that fits the budget.

Designed to deliver maximum efficiency, Cat 950 GC assures maximum productivity for everyday operations. It comes with performance series buckets; Z-bar linkage for better bucket loading; and load sensing hydraulics for better balance.

Powered by the renowned Cat C7.1 engine it has an Engine Idle Management System, which minimises fuel consumption. Load sensing hydraulics produce flow and pressure for the implemented system upon demand and only in amounts necessary to perform the needed work functions.

Ismail added, “The 950 GC is the machine of choice for a customer who doesn’t need all the technology and options that goes with the 950L, instead is looking for an easy to use the machine with lower acquisition costs. It is a very heavy-duty machine and it works well for applications in our region.”

Cat 330 GC

The 330 GC is a smart choice for operations where high reliability and low-cost-per-hour performance are priorities. It offers the ideal balance of dependable performance, operator productivity features, and reduced costs. Setting the standards, 330 GC lowers maintenance costs with extended and more synchronised maintenance intervals.

The precise combination of larger hydraulic pumps, an electronic main control valve, and electronically controlled cooling fans in 330 GC allows it to deliver top performance while burning less fuel. Additionally, it is equipped with two modes to help manage fuel consumption for your specific applications.

The Smart Mode automatically matches engine speed and hydraulic power to demand the highest fuel efficiency in any application. Other highlights of 330 GC include ISO-Certified Rops Cab, all-around visibility, touchscreen monitor, keyless push start, fewer connections, less hose and ground-level daily maintenance.