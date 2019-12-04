Al-Bahar rebuilds Caterpillar 980G wheel loader

Created: Wednesday, 04 December 2019 06:03

Al-Bahar has announced the hand-over of a rebuilt Cat 980G Wheel Loader

The rebuilt machine was presented to Al Fahjan Transportation & General Contracting at an event at the Al-Bahar Abu Dhabi Esnaad facility on 15 October 2019. The primary objective of the event was to share the Cat Certified Rebuild (CCR) value and quality while presenting the like new rebuilt machine.

The event was attended by more than fifty valued customers including prominent businesses like Nael & Bin Harmel, Western Bainoona Group, Al Rafeh Transport, Al Rashid Transport, Saif Bin Darwish, Earthmovin World Wide, and more. The event themed ‘Give your old Machine a full second life’ included a display of Al-Bahar’s Product Support portfolio and comprehensive service capabilities especially in the arena of Certified Rebuild. The event included a live demonstration of the rebuilt 980G with a presentation on the job done.

One of the primary highlights of the event was an exclusive offer presented by Al-Bahar in collaboration with Cat Finance on parts & Service financing solutions. Customers can now avail of an aggressive interest rate for the Certified Rebuild, for as low as zero per cent for 13 months, 0.5 per cent for 18 months and 0.99 per cent for 24 months.

Offering a like-new machine with a like-new warranty, Cat Certified Rebuild Programme helps a Cat machine owner benefit from the multiple lives designed into Cat machines and components at a fraction of the cost of buying new. Currently, Al-Bahar offers the following five Certified Rebuilds programs comprising Machine Rebuild, Power Train Rebuild, Hydraulic Rebuild, Engine Rebuild (For Power Systems) and Machine Component Rebuild (Engine, Transmission & Torque Convertor).

“Cat Certified Rebuild is a solution that allows us to travel back in time and bring back the old machine to a condition similar to when it was delivered to the customer. In other words, it is a process that enables us to utilise the multiple lives built in the machine,” quoted Abdallah Mustafa, CI segment manager, Al-Bahar.

Every certified rebuild programme starts with a complete machine inspection, followed by a complete disassembly and rebuilding process to include all Cat product updates. More than 350 tests and inspections plus the automatic replacement of parts, ensure the same high level of quality as a new Cat machine.

“It is not another repair or service job, it is a completely different type of product offering we have at Al-Bahar. There are specific technical procedures, quality checks, part lists and updates that are required to be submitted to Caterpillar for each machine. As a result, the machine will receive a new serial/product identification number, authenticating that this machine has been certified from Cat. The CCR allows our customers to enjoy the full second life of the machine. A rebuilt machine not only looks new but also most importantly performs like a new machine and comes with an extended warranty,” added Abdallah.

In most worn-out machines, the chassis and other heavy and expensive items such as transmission housing, engine block, etc., are often as good as new. It is not advisable to throw it as scrap. One can build on it a new machine with the cost of only replaced parts, saving costs. The event showcased time-lapse videos of the numerous certified rebuilds performed by Al-Bahar in the past, allowing those present to witness the condition of the machine when received, and how it was stripped completely to the chassis, before being rebuilt to a completely new machine with new performance.

Ground Engaging Tool

One of the specialities of this particular rebuild was the inclusion of the new Cat Advansys Tips and Adapter system – the highest standard in hammerless Ground Engaging Tool (GET). Elaborating on Advansys GET, Yousef Al-Lahham, GET & Undercarriage Manager, Al-Bahar, quoted, “Along with this rebuilt machine – 980G, we have converted 176 machines to the Advansys systems over the last nine months, and the results show a big difference and exceed our customers’ expectations. With the Advansys system, we have achieved a 50-75 per cent reduction in the tip change downtime because it is easy to remove and easy to install (hammerless system) and we have achieved 10-30 per cent longer tip life compare to other brands.”

In addition to certified rebuilds, Al-Bahar after-sales offerings include an array of solutions helping customers enhance every aspect of their operation, enabling them to work faster and more efficiently. Commenting on Al-Bahar’s service capabilities, Hazem Dib, product support marketing manager, quoted, “We have dedicated ten engineers in Abu Dhabi to provide a consultancy for our customers on how to achieve the maximum productivity while reducing owning and operating costs. Our team helps our customers through site visits and equipment inspections, supporting their needs on different aspects whether they are customer service agreements or tailored solution offerings based on their specific needs.”

Reiterating Al-Bahar’s focus on prioritising after-sales support, Anas Adas, service manager, Al-Bahar quoted, “Our shop area has grown 225 per cent and facilities areas by 145 per cent during the past 11 years. All our facilities currently are Five Star rated in terms of Cat certification for contamination control. Talent is a key focus for Al-Bahar; therefore we always work towards improving the competencies of our teams in terms of both technical and soft skills.”