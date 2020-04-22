Al-Bahar unveils uprated Cat C18 diesel generator set

Al-Bahar has announced the availability of the Cat C18 diesel generator set that aims to meet power needs and emission targets with greater precision

The C18 aims to deliver the benefits of high power density to customers across the Al-Bahar territory, which includes the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman markets.

Engineered to maximise power output and reliability, the C18 ratings are 706 to 850 kVA at 50 Hz. It features a smaller footprint of up to 37 per cent and offers more power density than competitive power solutions in the market. With this newly uprated Cat C18 diesel generator set and other similar power-dense models, Caterpillar is aiming to deliver a full range of dependable, space-conscious power solutions that makes power solutions increasingly cost-effective.

Ahmed Mohamed Kamal, power systems EPG retail sales manager, Al-Bahar, said, “With its reduced installation costs and low fuel consumption, C18 brings down the total cost for our customers1. Moreover, with a range of highlights like advanced fuel system, improved combustion system, better thermal management, high spec core components and next generation air system, the C18 maximises the return on investment for our customers, whilst offering proven power solution.”

The generator set meets NFPA 110 loading requirement and meets ISO 8528-5 transient response requirements. The EMCP controller features the reliability and durability one expects from a piece of Cat equipment. The EMCP4 included in the new C18 is a scalable control platform that ensures reliable generator set operation, providing extensive information about power output and engine operation. Moreover, customers can further customise the EMCP4 systems to meet their needs through programming and expansion modules.

Other highlights include higher flow rate injectors with improved fuel delivery control and pressure, enhances power output. The new high-efficiency parallel turbo allows for increased airflow and achieves high boost pressure delivering higher power density with faster response. Improved combustion chamber design allows fuel to burn more efficiently, extracting more energy from the fuel.

Mohamed B El-Kaddour, vice-president for energy and transportation, Al-Bahar, commented, “Its smaller size and lower weight make it a smaller displacement engine, lowering shipping costs as overall packaging size reduces. Further, it demands lesser oil and coolants, leading to reduced maintenance costs, and environmental impact, all adding more value to the bottom-line. In the end – lower shipping costs, lower fuel consumption and lower maintenance costs, all add up to savings, making it an ideal engine for varying requirements.”