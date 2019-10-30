Bobcat’s ‘One Tough Animal’ gets bold new styling

Bobcat has introduced a new branding identity which reflects the company’s iconic ‘One Tough Animal’ brand message, while representing more powerfully the core qualities of Bobcat equipment: Tough, agile and versatile. At the same time, the new look unifies and strengthens the visual identity of all Bobcat product lines. The new styling is now more modular and can be applied to machines of all different types and sizes.

As the first step of implementation of the new branding, the machine design element of the new scheme was used in the 2- to 4-tonne R-series mini-excavators launched last year. New styling decals have now been added and are being launched to complete the new brand identity. In the EMEA region, the M-series loaders (S450, S510 and S530) will be the first product line to carry the new styling – and these machines will be commercially available from January 2020. The next product line with the full new design in EMEA will be the R-series loaders, also in 2020, followed by others later next year.

For a number of years now, Bobcat's products have enjoyed a strong identity composed of white, black and orange colours with the Bobcat logo.

“The simple vertical and horizontal character lines and the flat surface of the styling have served us well,” explains Jin Hup Yeu, from the Doosan Design Center in Seoul, who led the design team. “Yet, this is a completely new design for a new era – and the very attractive silhouettes and optimal proportions emphasize its unique personality. Moreover, the new 3D-effect decal creates a more dynamic, 3-dimensional look-and-feel with the machine’s exterior design, evoking more emotion in the viewer.

“The graphic design also radiates a compact and robust look well-suited to the equipment. Instead of simply straight lines, the new design uses a slight curve to better convey strength and toughness. And with a stronger, sharper-and-edgier profile, the new design communicates a more advanced, high-tech image. Moreover, the Bobcat logo on the back is finished with a stronger and more visible styling, with slight variations to accentuate the design of the particular product line.”