CAT 966 GC wheel loader set to provide high performance with low operating costs

Created: Wednesday, 17 June 2020 09:34

Caterpillar’s new Cat 966 GC Wheel Loader is set to provide reliable performance and long-term durability in a wide range of applications, including a number of tasks in governmental applications that require a capable, versatile machine that fits the budget

The Cat C9.3B engine, with a maximum gross power rating of 239 kW (321 horsepower) and emitting equivalent to U.S. EPA Tier 3/EU Stage IIIA emission levels, features a common-rail fuel injection system designed for fuels available in emerging markets.

An electronically controlled, hydraulically driven, variable speed cooling fan, combined with the Cat Engine Idle Management System, results in lower fuel consumption and reduced sound levels. An optional automatic reversing fan assists in cleaning cooling cores in high-debris environments. A high-ambient cooling package and cold-start system also are available.

Power train/front linkage

The loader uses a 4F/4R electronically controlled, planetary powershift transmission, designed and built by Caterpillar, and featuring an electronic clutch, pressure-compensated, single clutch shifting system for smooth, efficient gear changes in all operating situations.

The field-proven Caterpillar Z-bar loader linkage, with cast cross-member and tilt-lever, is designed to deliver both strong digging capabilities and high breakout forces with Cat Performance Series buckets. The load-sensing implement hydraulic system continuously controls flow and pressure to precisely match requirements of the operating situation, reducing both the load on the pump and overall fuel burn.

A range of available work tools includes a selection of Cat Performance Series buckets (general purpose, rock, and light material configurations), which incorporate a long floor, wide opening, and curved side plates. These design features enable operators of all experience levels to routinely attain 10 per cent higher bucket-fill factors, compared with legacy designs, improving cycle times and reducing fuel consumption. The Cat Fusion quick coupler and controls also are available, and combined with optional third-function auxiliary hydraulics, the coupler allows use of a wide selection of Cat work tools.

Operator environment and serviceability

The intuitive, ergonomic 966 GC control system includes an operator interface display—with five analog-like gauges, color indicator lights, and an LCD screen—all within easy view of the operator and designed to allow operators to quickly monitor machine systems. Low-effort, pilot-operated implement controls feature a remote kick down switch for best operating comfort.

Inclined ladders and integrated handrails are located on both sides of the machine to provide access to the cab and to the engine air filter—with safety in mind. A large roof-to-floor, distortion-free, flat glass front windshield; standard rearview camera; and exterior mirrors with integrated spot mirrors provide all-around visibility. Air conditioning with 10 louvered vents is also a standard feature.

Ground level access to grouped service points reduces maintenance time, and large gull-wing engine hood side panels and a tilt-up rear grill provide unrestricted access to daily service points, greasing points, filters, and fluid-sampling ports. An optional Cat Autolube greasing system further reduces maintenance time.

The 966 GC also is equipped with the Cat Product Link telematics system to enhance machine operating efficiency and to assist with preventive maintenance and servicing. Deeply integrated into machine systems, Product Link allows remote monitoring, using my.cat.com, the Cat app, or VisionLink.

