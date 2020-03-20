Caterpillar debuts new technologies at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020

Created: Friday, 20 March 2020 11:40

Equipment maker Caterpillar has successfully concluded its exhibition at the tri-annual CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020, the largest construction trade show held in Las Vegas, US

Caterpillar debuted several new and recently introduced technologies at the expo, including Cat Productivity, a web-based productivity management tool. Also on display was the extended Cat Command remote control offering designed to allow the operator to control multiple pieces of equipment from a single station.

The company also offered products such as Command for Compaction, automating the compaction process; and the recently released Cat Remote Services that include Remote Flash and Remote Troubleshoot.

Caterpillar CEO Jim Umpleby said, “This year’s CONEXPO provided a hands-on opportunity to demonstrate how we can help reduce our customers’ total owning and operating costs, while increasing uptime and asset utilisation, so they can profitably continue their work to build a better world.”

OtherCONEXPO displays focused on the Cat App, VisionLink for better fleet management, and an augmented reality experience ‘to learn about getting a second life out of machines’ with Cat Certified Rebuild.

Caterpillar also showcased a range of new models at the event, including five new next generation hydraulic excavators. The newest machines include wheeled, small, medium and large hydraulic excavators (M318, 313 GC, 315, 325, 395), dozers (D3, D7), centre-pivot backhoe loader (420XE), motor grader (150 AWD), wheel loader (920) and 725 articulated truck offerings.

In addition to the products on display, Caterpillar’s largest exhibit area had live equipment demonstrations and hosted the Global Operator Challenge championship.

Ramin Younessi, Caterpillar Group president for construction industries, said, “This year’s Caterpillar CONEXPO experience celebrated the people who operate our equipment, work in our industries and demonstrates how we put the customer first.”