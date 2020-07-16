Combi-CS pedestrian stacker wins IFOY Award

Combilift is a winner at this year’s IFOY Awards 2020, one of the most prestigious international awards in the materials handling industry which honours the best products and solutions of the year

The company won the warehouse truck lowlifter category with its innovative Combi-CS pedestrian counterbalance stacker.

The Combi-CS is the only pedestrian counterbalance stacker that will operate in a conventional reach truck aisle for space saving and productive storage and handling. It features Combilift’s unique, internationally patented and award winning multi-position tiller arm which can be turned to the left or right of the unit to position the rear drive wheel, allowing the operator to remain in the safest position- at the side of the machine rather than at the rear as is the case with other pedestrian stackers.

This aims to ensure the optimum visibility of the load and surroundings as well as guaranteeing maximum safety in areas where other personnel or members of the public may be present.

IFOY founder and executive chairperson of the IFOY Jury Anita Würmser said, “Special times require special solutions and this year’s IFOY Awards were dedicated to the best innovations in intralogistics and moreover to the people who make intralogistics happen.”

Finalists’ products underwent stringent IFOY audit and innovation checks by industry experts and journalists from leading logistics media from 19 countries also tested and evaluated the equipment for qualities such as technology, design, ergonomics, safety, marketability, customer benefit and sustainability.

“The Combi-CS is a really compact smart pedestrian operated truck and a nice hands-on solution. It offers significant added value in terms of narrow aisle operation and safety in confined environments. It is a customer-focussed solution with a very high level of market relevance,” commented the jury.

Combilift CEO and co-founder Martin McVicar added, “On behalf of the whole Combilift team I am delighted to receive the IFOY 2020 Award and proud that this innovative product has been recognised as valuable solution for the intralogistics sector. We extend our thanks to the IFOY jury for selecting us for this important award.”