Dieseko Group launches new side gripper

Created: Friday, 15 November 2019 06:32

Dieseko Group BV, the global provider of innovative foundation equipment, has launched a new side gripper the 2308SG

Dieseko aims to make the new side gripper a unique and reliable machine in the side clamp-principle and in elastomer geometry, said Dirk Smulders, CEO of Dieseko Group.

The new side gripper is set to meet the challenges faced by the existing ones in the marketplace. Four major differences as compared to existing systems are:

· Unique linear side-clamping system resulting in a more efficient clamping load transfer

· Modular side-grip clamping system resulting in less downtime during the exchange of the side-grip inserts for various profiles

· Clamp opening up to 330mm for sheet piles & H-beams and 550mm for casings

· Unique multi-directional elastomers creating a more stable and predictable movement of the dynamic part of the side gripper

The exchangeable excavator connection adapter allows the side gripper to fit onto any excavator adapter type, whereas the unlimited 360˚ rotary head with ± 35˚ tilting adapter makes it possible to operate the side gripper in any position while handling a profile.

The 2308SG uses an oil flow of 214 l/min at 350 bar. A 35-tonne excavator is required for best performance. Operating the side gripper can be done by remote-controlled joystick or excavator controls.