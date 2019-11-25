Doosan Infracore introduces ‘Concept-X’ construction solution

Doosan Infracore has introduced its ‘Concept-X’ solution for operating construction equipment such as excavators and wheel loaders and surveying worksite topography via 3D drone scanning

The unique solution, which realises the construction site of the future by having all dangerous construction work performed by machinery and freeing up human resources for analyst work, was unveiled at its training centre in Boryeong City, Korea.

More than 200 people were in attendance, including National Assembly members, the Mayor of Boryeong City, business executives from Bosch, ASI, LG U+ and PoteNit related to the development of Concept-X, as well as representatives of government agencies and scholars from various academic institutions.

“Concept-X is not just an unmanned technology: Rather, it integrates multiple state-of-the-art technologies that can respond immediately to all and any of the changes that may arise at construction sites simultaneously,” declared Doosan Infracore President & CEO, Dongyoun Sohn. "It will become a human-centred technology that not only brings about remarkable improvements in economics and safety but also creates more jobs in high-tech industries.”

Doosan Infracore asserts that the solution will boost productivity and economic feasibility significantly by reducing the time and costs required for construction equipment operations, while introducing a revolutionary improvement to the issue of construction worksite safety. Doosan Infracore plans to commercialise Concept-X by 2025.

For more on Doosan construction equipment, visit the www.doosanequipment.eu