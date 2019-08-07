Extended warranty on Hyva EDGE Line cranes

- Videos
Hyva has announced an extended warranty package for its new EDGE Line cranes – three years general and five years on structure
The three-year general warranty covers all crane components not subjected to wear and tear including paint finishes, seals and hoses.
The five-year structural warranty covers the base, column, first boom, second boom, extensions, jib, stabiliser beams, all cylinders and pins for both hook and winch operations.
“Our top-trained local service partners will support crane owners on maintenance activities to secure high-value retention of the product,” explained Davide Catellani, line of business director cranes.
“All cranes incorporate the most robust materials, state-of-the-art electronics and hydraulic components,” according to Catellani.
The EDGE Line is produced in a new dedicated crane assembly line in Poviglio, Italy, developed according to the best-in-class manufacturing principles in terms of quality and efficiency.
