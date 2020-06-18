Faymonville Distribution Ag delivers MAX Trailer low loader to Ghana

Created: Thursday, 18 June 2020 07:53

Faymonville Distribution Ag has announced the delivery of a five-axle MAX410 platform trailer and eight-axle MultiMAX semi-trailer in Ghana

The five-axle MAX410 platform trailer was delivered to the Ghana-based company Mobicrane, a family-run business and among the largest providers of lifting solutions in Ghana. They looked for a safe, manoeuvrable and efficient tool to transport their numerous counterweights and crane elements.

The MAX410 aims to fulfil all these requirements for Mobicrane and they are looking forward to put their new premium quality vehicle from MAX Trailer to work.

The eight-axle MultiMAX semi-trailer has arrived at the port of Tema. It is the first Faymonville trailer for Baj Freight Limited, well-known freight and logistics company in West Africa, providing customs brokerage, freight forwarding and logistics support in various sectors including the oil and gas sector.

The MultiMAX in blue colors is equipped with hydraulic suspension and steering, a hydraulically lifting and lowering gooseneck and robust double ramps. The platform of the new vehicle is double extendable up to a maximum length of 33,500mm. The right transport tool for Baj Freight Limited to move longest and heaviest cargo, as well as machinery for industry, construction or mining projects.