Ghana Ports and Harbors Authority receive Grove training in Italy

Created: Thursday, 02 April 2020 04:35

Technicians from Ghana Ports and Harbors Authority (GPHA) visited Manitowoc’s facility in Niella Tanaro, Italy, to learn proactive maintenance and basic repairs on the Grove RT530E-2 rough-terrain crane

Manitowoc offers training for technicians on demand year-round from its Manitowoc Crane Care facilities around the world.

Grove master engineer Mirco Minoccheri taught the five-day programme, which focused on how to identify and then solve issues on the rough-terrain crane and included lessons around a variety of the Grove RT530E-2 operations.

These include hydraulic schematics, load sensing and proportional controls, CAN-BUS data transfer, electricals and electronics and error codes interpretation.

“The training’s main goal was to familiarise the technicians on how to use the Manitowoc Crane Care technical documentation and where to find answers to everyday questions, which if not proactively addressed, often causes problems,” Minoccheri said.

GPHA purchased the two RT530E-2 rough terrain cranes in January 2020 and is using them to handle general cargo at the Port of Tema, the largest ports in Ghana.

The RT530E-2 is a 30 t capacity crane with a 29 m full-power boom, plus an optional 7.9 m – 13.7 m telescopic swingaway, which delivers a maximum tip height of 44.5 m. The boom is made from 100 k.s.i. steel, which eliminates weight and maximises structural capacities. The compact dimensions of the RT530E-2 make it easy to maneuver around congested job sites, while the inverted outrigger jacks and hydraulic disc brakes on all wheels make it excellent for challenging terrains.

Manitowoc has six Crane Care training centres across the world, located in Brazil, the USA, Portugal, Dubai, Singapore and Germany.

All centres are equipped with a range of training tools, including simulators of the operational systems used by Manitowoc cranes. The simulators enable trainees to deepen their knowledge of hydraulic, electrical and pneumatic principles; practice troubleshooting procedures; and learn basic lessons on software programing, all with the goal of giving clients quick and efficient service. The use of simulators helps technicians to practice a wide range of actions on the different operational systems found in crane models.