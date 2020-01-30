Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science to showcase X-MET8000 Expert Geo at Mining Indaba

Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science, a leading provider of analysers for the mining industry, will be demonstrating its solutions at Mining Indaba from 3-6 February

The company will present the handheld XRF (X-ray fluorescence) X-MET8000 Expert Geo Analyser.

The X-MET8000 Expert Geo is an analyser that can help mining companies increase efficiency, reduce costs and reduce time to market. Delivery of rapid, on-site geochemical analysis is ideal for use throughout the mining process, including exploration, planning, grade control, tailing operations and environmental screening during decommissioning.

The handheld analyser has a compact design and weighs only 1.5 kg, and can, therefore, be easily transported from one location to another on a mining site for both underground and open-pit operations. It has a battery life of 10-12 hours and allows hundreds of samples to be tested on a daily basis.

The company stated that its instruments are used in the mining and geo-analysis industries to deliver accurate and accurate results time and time again.

Mining Indaba is dedicated to the successful capitalisation and development of mining interests in Africa. Located in Cape Town, South Africa, this event unites investors, mining companies, governments and other stakeholders from around the world to learn and network, all with the aim of advancing mining on the continent.