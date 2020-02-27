Konecranes wins order for 20 RTG cranes from APMT in Nigeria

Created: Thursday, 27 February 2020 05:00

Finland-headquartered Konecranes has won an order for 20 RTG cranes from APMT’s West Africa Container Terminal (WACT) in East Nigeria

The order was booked in two parts, the first in December 2019 and the second in January 2020. Delivery is scheduled for the Q4 2020-Q2 2021.

APMT’s WACT is located in Onne Port, part of the Onne Oil and Gas Free Zone in Nigeria. It was one of the first container terminals to be built in Nigeria under public-private ownership. The terminal offers hinterland connections to the rest of Nigeria.

The WACT is upgrading its container handling operation from reach stackers to RTGs to achieve greater stacking density, throughput and productivity.

The Konecranes RTGs on order are diesel-driven, 16-wheel machines stacking one-over-five high and seven containers and truck lane wide. They are equipped with active load control, auto-steering and auto-TOS reporting.

Mohammed A Ahmed, managing director of APMT Nigeria, said, “As a testament to APMT’s long-term commitment to East Nigeria, we have signed a contract with Konecranes for the delivery of 20 RTGs to Onne Port. This is part of our earlier announced expansion of the existing terminal capacity, a US$100mn investment, that started last year and that will be fully in place shortly. The expansion plan will deliver sufficient capacity to meet the envisaged growth in East Nigeria for the next 15 years.”