LEGO Technic Liebherr R 9800 excavator - biggest LEGO Technic ever

Created: Tuesday, 22 October 2019 09:37

Months after collaboration with LEGO designers, Liebherr stated that it is proud of the launch of a replica model of the 800-tonne Liebherr R 9800 mining excavator, the biggest LEGO Technic set ever

The 4,108-piece model of the R 9800 excavator comes with an array of true-to-life features and functions, introducing LEGO builders to advanced elements of engineering, while the LEGO Technic Control+ App puts the builder in complete control of the model.

“We believe that the LEGO team has done a great job in capturing this fascination and turning it into an impressive model, that can ignite the joy for engineering,” said Grégory Schuh, marketing manager at Liebherr-Mining Equipment Colmar SAS in France.

“We wanted to give fans an even more authentic experience when they build for real with LEGO Technic elements. This new way of controlling your LEGO Technic set bridges the physical and digital world and gets you even closer to the real-life model replicas that you build,” said Niels Henrik Horsted, marketing director at the LEGO Group.