Like peas in a pod: The HP Series from HAMM – The next generation of pneumatic tyre rollers

Created: Saturday, 01 August 2020 07:02

With the HP series, Hamm presents a totally new generation of pneumatic tyre rollers

The series is full of technical innovations and advances – particularly in relation to the platform of the operator, the water and additive sprinkling system and the ballasting process. The company said the HP series will replace the existing GRW series worldwide by the end of 2020.

One platform for all markets

For the HP series, HAMM has developed a common platform for all model variants in every market throughout the world. HAMM will also continue to produce various basic versions of the pneumatic tire rollers. First, there are the models of type HP 180 and HP 180i with operating weights of eight tonnes to a maximum of 18 tonnes.

Second, there are the HP 280 and HP 280i models with operating weights ranging from 10 tonnes to 28 tonnes maximum. Here, HAMM provides the specific models for the individual markets to suit the locally relevant weight classes and equipment variants.

Operator’s platform with first-class field of vision

The new HP series pneumatic tire rollers also offer a modern, spacious operator platform or panoramic cabin with maximum visibility over the machine and construction site. In terms of machine design, HAMM sticks to the proven concept of asymmetric frames in the HP series. Not only is this a hallmark, it is also a quality advantage, because it follows the offset track between the front and rear wheel sets and always allows a clear view of the front and rear wheel outer flanks.

Clear operating concept

Clarity and an unimpeded overview also prevail on the operator’s platform. For example, the operation is designed to be completely language-neutral on all models, and is very easy to learn. It smartly arranges the minimum number of switches on the operator's platform. The unambiguous colour-coded grouping assists user guidance. Drive control is via a joystick ergonomically positioned on the armrest.

Flexible ballasting as standard

Another feature from HAMM is ballast flexibility: the operating weight can be quickly adjusted to suit the type of asphalt, the thickness of the layer and the application. Here, the HP series offers considerable latitude with its variable ballasting concept. For example, prefabricated ballast bodies made of steel or normal or heavyweight concrete, such as a fork-lift truck, can be inserted into or removed from the large ballast compartments between the wheel sets.

This can be carried out in the user’s workshop or on the construction site. HAMM offers various ballast body kits for this purpose allowing different weights to be achieved. Because the ballast spaces are located in the centre of the machine, the weight is always evenly distributed over both axles – perfect conditions for optimum compaction quality. Additional ballasting of up to 17 tonnes is possible, depending on the basic weight.

Highest possible operational safety included

In addition, the HP series also scores in terms of safety. Drivers can always reach the brake pedal quickly and reliably because it is an integral part of the seat-operating unit on all HP series models. This makes for the maximum possible operational safety because the brake is always easily accessible, irrespective of the seat position. This aspect is especially important particularly for heavy rollers weighing well over 20 tonnes.

Generous tank volumes for high productivity

The new HP series pneumatic tire rollers are visually identifiable by the large, newly designed water tank. Like the diesel tank, it is generously dimensioned so that the machines have sufficient capacity for a full working day without stopping to refill. For this reason alone, the rollers are already extremely productive.

Supplementary water tank: Ballasting and water reserve

HAMM also offers a supplementary water tank with a volume of 1,500 l for all HP series models. It may be used as a water reservoir for the sprinkling system, but also serves as an easily quantifiable, flexible supplementary weight. Operation of the supplementary tank is remarkably easy because it is connected to the basic water tank by means of interconnecting pipes. To facilitate fast refilling, the developers have provided a C-pipe connection to complement conventional filling. It enables the entire tank to be filled in around three minutes. A pump is also fitted to allow complete discharge.

Innovative additive sprinkling system

Due to the profusion of special asphalts, which tend to be difficult to process, HAMM has also optimised the additive sprinkler system for the new HP series. High-quality compaction of these construction materials calls for sprinkling of the pneumatic tires with an additive. Previously, the additive concentrate was mixed with water and then filled into a separate tank on the roller. On the new machines, the additive concentrate is simply filled without premixing.

The dosage from the large additive tank with level monitoring can be controlled from the operator’s platform in various addition levels. The roller doses and mixes the additive during the compaction in accordance with the specification. This also brings about an increase in quality, because HAMM avoids separation of the additive-water mixture by virtue of the design. And last but not least, swapping from water to additive can easily be done at any time directly from the operator's platform.

Perfect maintenance – with safety assured

When it comes to maintenance, the developers have also attached importance to efficiency and safety. For example, all daily maintenance items are situated on the right-hand side of the engine. Engine access has also been intelligently and safely designed on the HP series: the steps are integrated in the outer contour and are opened outwards in one easy operation. Because they visually protrude in this position, the operator cannot forget to retract the steps on conclusion of the maintenance work.

