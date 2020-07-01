LiuGong plans further expansion in Africa, looks for exclusive distributors

Created: Wednesday, 01 July 2020 07:01

Construction machinery manufacturing company LiuGong has officially announced that the company is looking for exclusive distributors to represent LiuGong Brand both with sales, parts and integrated after-sales organisation

Li Yi, the general manager of LiuGong’s sub-Saharan Africa subsidiary, said, “To be at the forefront of continued growing demand and interest from customers in West African Region, LiuGong is looking for new distributors to expand its operations. We will continue to build a strong team and a strong LiuGong culture with our dealers and stakeholders for a better future in Africa.”

LiuGong has recently opened its liaison office in Nigeria to coordinate Dealer Network in the region. Wu Kaimeng, the sales manager of LiuGong Western Africa Region coordinates the network expansion and states they will focus on quality and therefore lead to ambitious distributors with extensive knowledge and a wide network within one or more of the Western Africa countries.

LiuGong has been one of the top selling brands in the region, especially with H series of wheel loader and E Series of excavators, all types of road construction, compact, forklift, and concrete products are widely sold and supported in sub-Saharan Africa.

After sales and parts department over the SAP System provides availability of main components, engines and variety of other parts to support sub-Saharan Distributors professionally, said Kaimeng, where major activities support the customer satisfaction.

LiuGong’s sales team works co-ordinately with head quarters to implement and update the latest global strategies of LiuGong. It also creates a strong tie in developing sales and marketing of LiuGong Brand in entire Africa.

LiuGong South Africa in cooperation with Nigeria Office performs marketing and branding activities throughout its dealer network in West Africa.

Kivanc Eren, marketing and branding director of LiuGong in Africa, said, “We choose our target markets carefully and prepare tailored marketing programmes together with our dealers. Marketing programmes and sales campaigns go well beyond the promotion with better understanding of our customer’s needs and forming a unique strategy with our dealers.