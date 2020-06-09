Marcobre SAC’s Mina Justa Project is home to first Hitachi electric mining machinery in US

ZAMine, the local dealer and distributor for Hitachi mining equipment in Peru, delivered the three EX5600E-6LD (Face Shovel) machines in mid-2019 and the machines are serving as the main material-loading equipment on the Mina Justa Project, lowering Marcobre’s carbon footprint

ZAMine, as part of the Marubeni Group Inc, is providing an important inventory of main components, spare parts and consumables for the machines which are covered by a Labor Plus Parts (LPP) contract.

As part of ZAMine’s extensive support to the customer, its product support team has joined Marcobre personnel during operation and maintenance of the electric excavators. The delivery of these electric machines is a milestone for Marcobre, ZaMine and HCM – proving that HCM is more than up to the challenge of an electric mining industry around the world.

In Peru’s Ica Province, HCM customer Marcobre S.A.C. owns the Mina Justa Project. Once the project is complete, it will consist of two open pit copper mines and two processing facilities. The project is located near the town of Nazca, home to the world-famous Nazca lines – 2,000-year-old geoglyphs carved into desert sands.