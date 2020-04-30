MB Crusher helps companies develop new business opportunities

MB Crusher has developed a range of innovative machinery to simplify the complex process of recycling aggregates and demolition materials

Due to the patented MB Crusher units, each job becomes more competitive and profitable, according to the company. MB’s Call4Solutions was created to help companies solve any operational problem by identifying a range of services that can become a new source of income.

MB Crusher has addressed some questions companies sent to Call4Solutions:

The hardest and most expensive part of an average job for my demolition company is transporting waste material to a recycling plant or landfill. What can I do to reduce costs?

By eliminating the need to move waste material to a landfill, recycling is done on site.

After careful consideration, the customer purchased a BF70.2 crusher bucket and now processes all the material from his demolition sites, allowing him to eliminate the step of hauling debris to landfills, saving time and money. Now, the company expanded their business: the material they crush on site is sold and used as road base or fill. The new production process was quick to implement and easy to manage.

We operate at an inaccessible quarry: how can we crush on site?

MB’s crusher buckets can hook onto any operating machine on the job site and turn it into a powerful mobile crusher. Even on sites where there is little room to maneuver or are steep and difficult to access, the crusher bucket’s abilities remain unaffected.

After considering their options, the client purchased the BF70.2 crusher bucket for their dolomite quarry. Since 2005, the unit has been crushing aggregates without fail and the results are easy to see: all the material is crushed on site without major maintenance, external intervention, or the machine stalling. Granular material is easily obtained and used in the construction process: as fill or in bituminous conglomerates; aggregates are applied in the production of concrete, as base for railroad ballasts, and as waterproof material for foundations.

We extract material from riverbeds: can we profit from it?

Yes, MB Crusher’s attachments adapt to any construction site, by easily processing tough and resistant materials, making this service more profitable and competitive.

Customers in India chose to install the BF70.2 to crush the materials extracted from a riverbed. They sold it as an aggregate for road work, expanding their market and profiting from it.

I own a demolition company and work in city centres. How can I reduce disposal costs and operational constraints?

The best solution for those who perform demolitions on urban job sites is MB’s crusher bucket. For example, the BF70.2 model is agile, compact, easy to handle, and is transported to the construction site with the operating machine, all without increasing costs.

For his job site in a city centre, the customer chose to use the BF70.2 crusher bucket. He entered and exited the centre without a problem, processed material on site, decreased dust emissions, and used the waste as fill for the excavation. This is a great tool that helps carry out the job and save time and money.

I am self-employed and deal with recycling. Are there solutions for professionals like me?

MB Crusher’s units are suitable for any type of company, even the smallest one. MB Crusher’s goal is to help companies and professionals reach their potential.

Thanks to the Call4Solutions service, our customer in Hungary decided to purchase a BF70.2 crusher bucket to offer a new service: he collects demolition material from his customers, crushes it in his yard, and sells it.

I offer environmental remediation services and I have to deal with inert material such as reinforced concrete: how does it become income?

MB Crusher’s patented crushers are easily and quickly mounted on any excavator: any type of inert material can be crushed and can be sold or reused.

The customer installed the BF70.2 jaw crusher on a Caterpillar 317FL excavator to crush reinforced concrete and recycle it. Once everything is crushed, including reinforced concrete poles and railway sleepers, the material is sold as base for the construction of a new railroad.