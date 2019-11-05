MB Crusher turns complex jobsite into a piece of cake

Mayotte is an island of 250,000 people that is part of the Comoros archipelago of islands off southeast Africa

With its sandy beaches, coconut trees and one of the largest lagoons in the world, the island seemed perfect.

However, such perfection hides many of the issues that local contractors need to face when it comes to jobsites, these include:

- Importing aggregates, which is unthinkable because the cost is too high;

- mobility is penalised by the island hilly shape;

- many places are still inaccessible.

Turning a complex jobsite into a piece of cake

The solution found for this project was the MB Crusher Bucket BF135.8 mounted on the Doosan DX530LC.

With the excavator, they could reach locations no other machines could and crush the basalt rock slag to use as a road sub-base.

What once would have been a complex worksite transformed into a profitable one, such as the slag that was once considered waste, is now precious material for the construction of new roads and the surplus sold locally creating a profitable source of revenue.

What was once a difficult job to do is now a flawless work environment, but the advantages do not end here:

1. The marvellous environment is preserved as the material crushed is part of the island itself;

2. Only one machine one operator is carrying out the job, big money-saving and CO2 reduction;

3. There is no need to move the material to process it on a plant, transport costs eliminated.

The MB Crusher jaw crusher bucket can be mounted on any brand of excavators from five tonnes to more than 70 tonnes, and the full range includes 12 models, some of which can be mounted even on skid steers, loaders and backhoes.

MB Crusher provides on-site recycling solutions with only one excavator (or loader, backhoe loader, skid steering) and one operator.

With just one man and one machine you can obtain:

- aggregate;

- GSB material for road construction;

- Sub-base material for infrastructures;

- Filling material for piping;

- Soil for the maintenance of parkland farmland and woodland.

