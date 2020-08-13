McCloskey selects Kemach Equipment as new South Africa distributor

Canada-based screening and crushing equipment developer McCloskey International has announced Kemach Equipment is its distributor for South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini

Kemach is also a distributor of JCB mobile equipment that supplies the regional mining, construction, quarrying and rental equipment sectors.

As reported in Construction & Demolition Recycling, the move is set to help Kemach Equipment’s ambitious plan to strengthen its position as a total solutions provider to the markets.

Quoting Toni Laaksonen, senior vice-president of McCloskey International, the source added that the southern African region has huge potential, especially in the infrastructure development that is a major part of South Africa’s economic development in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Kemach, the addition of McCloskey equipments will expand the company’s mining, aggregates, construction and demolition solutions in the regional recycling and infrastructure markets.