Sauer Compressors’ custom-made solutions for high-pressure applications

Created: Monday, 20 May 2019 06:00

Sauer Compressors has unveiled a range of accessories including compressor controls, air and gas dryers as well as storage and distribution solutions, aiming to provide custom-made high-pressure solutions from a single source

Individualised compressor control

The Sauer ecc 4.0 compressor control system is a cornerstone in Sauer's accessories portfolio.

The control is based on an intelligent modular design principle that enables an exact adaptation to the individual version of the compressor. The new control aims to support communication via all common interfaces and can be integrated into higher-level systems.

Solutions for drying and storage

Sauer provides solutions for drying and storage that are individually tailored to the requirements of the individual application. There are two dryer series specially designed for high-pressure applications.

The high-pressure refrigerant dryers of the Sauer SRD series are suitable for drying air and gases with final pressures of up to 420 barg (bar-gauge) and achieve a pressure dew point of three to five degree Celsius.

The high-pressure adsorption dryers of the Sauer SDD series is set to achieve reliable dew points of up to -40°C at final pressures of up to 350 barg.

Diverse accessories portfolio

The company provides a range of high-pressure storage systems for wet and dry gases for pressures of up to 350 barg.

Sauer Compressors focuses on the development, production and sale of medium- and high-pressure compressors for applications in commercial shipping, industries, the petroleum industry and the defence sector. The four product lines SAUER, HAUG, Girodin und EK focus on specific fields of application. The SAUER line comprises oil-lubricated high-pressure compressors for a wide variety of applications, while HAUG stands for oil-free and hermetically gas-tight compressors. The Girodin and EK lines provide special compressors for the naval market.