SDLG launches biggest wheel loader yet

Created: Monday, 25 November 2019 15:33

SDLG has introduced the new Stage III L975F wheel loader to market – the OEM’s biggest wheel loader to date

SDLG has developed the wheel loader with a focus on durability, fuel efficiency and improving productivity on a job site. The highly reliable L975F can be used for a range of tough applications on construction sites, as well in quarries, mines and port terminals.

“We are proud to introduce the L975F to our wheel loader offering,” says SDLG product manager Henrik Sjöstrand. “We understand customers’ demand for equipment that is going to maximize the output of any job, no matter how demanding. We listened and our biggest wheel loader is our most durable yet, with no compromise on fuel efficiency or safety.”

The 24,900kg L975F is designed with robust rear and front frames to withstand load distribution. Equipped with a large tonnage driving axle and reliable braking, SDLG says there is no task the L957F can’t tackle. Fitted with a 199kW engine, its transmission uses a HTE205C fixed-axis electro-hydraulic automatic shifting gearbox for flexibility and ease of operation — SDLG’s first machine that uses a fully automatic transmission built by Volvo. An integrated cooling system uses intelligent technology to automatically adjust fan speed according to engine temperature, which is particularly advantageous in hot climates.

With greater load capacity and durability, the SDLG L975F wheel loader can tackle the toughest of applications. The standard 4.2m³ bucket with 8 bolted on teeth and two wear plates features a spill guard plate to prevent material loss. The maximum dump height, at 3.2m, is supported by a 3.6m boom. The second stage 93 sand filter in the hood of the machine filters over 95 per cent of particles when working in dusty conditions such as mines to keep the job smooth and efficient.

Featuring six standard LED lights with high brightness capacity for darkness, the operator’s line of vision is never compromised. The machine’s new generation cab includes a safety lock, increased sealing, field of view width and 12 per cent more space, so the operator is ensured a reliable, safe and easy experience.

Efficiency at the forefront

With efficiency in view, the SDLG L975F’s fuel consumption is halved. With the same material load, the L975F’s fuel consumption is almost 50 per cent lower than that of two standard 5-tonne wheel loaders, saving businesses on expensive operational costs.

At seven tonnes, the loader faces large and heavy material moving jobs, so operational efficiency is crucial. The improved confluent hydraulics system automatically adjusts its fuel pump according to the load size, reducing overflow loss by 12 per cent in comparison to older models. Its proprietary power matching system sets a new benchmark for energy saving.

Safety and comfort

The L975F loader is ergonomically designed with the operator in mind, placing emphasis on safety and comfort.

With a standard bucket capacity of 4.2m³ (optional: 3.5 to 7.0), the machine features an automatic lift limit, where the boom stops when reaching its highest point to avoid damage to the cylinder. The hydraulic wet brakes contain a double-circuit system to ensure reliable and safe braking where necessary. The cab features pilot dual handle control, light and flexible to operate, making unloading tasks easy and comfortable.

Owing to its focus on improved machine durability, fuel efficiency and productivity, the L975F offers unrivalled support where the job demands and demonstrates the necessary power to support a profitable business.