Terex Trucks strengthens its position in Algeria

Created: Monday, 09 December 2019 07:07

Terex Trucks is reinforcing its commitment to deliver robust, straightforward articulated haulers to customers in Algeria

As one of Africa’s leading oil producers, the Algerian economy is heavily dependent on revenues from oil exports. However, the low oil and gas prices of the last few years have weighted the country’s economic performance.

In order to reduce its dependence on oil, the Algerian government aims to diversify into non-oil sectors, such as construction, and to encourage private and foreign investment.

This year, the total construction project pipeline in Algeria–as tracked by data provider GlobalData–is worth US$16.3 trillion. With a focus on residential construction and affordable housing, GlobalData expects the residential construction market to account for 38.8 of the construction industry’s total value in Algeria in 2023. The development of transport infrastructure is also expected to further boost the construction industry.

Undivided attention

The upward trend in investment in infrastructure, residential and energy construction projects in Algeria, coupled with recent investments made by Terex Trucks in its products, people, processes and facilities, is the perfect time for the company to strengthen its commitment to customers in the region–together with Matera, Terex Trucks’ dealer in Algeria. A successful collaboration spanning 15 years, Terex Trucks and Matera are reaching out to new customers, introducing them to the robust articulated haulers TA300 and TA400.

Etienne Lalande, regional sales director at Terex Trucks, said, “Our customers in Algeria know that they can rely on our haulers even in the toughest environment. Our dealer Matera is particularly strong in providing excellent service and support to customers, and together we want to bring our haulers to more customers in the region.”

Benoit Strauven, managing director at the Matermaco Group, Terex Trucks’ dealer in the Benelux region and parent company of Matera. “In a country like Algeria, good geographical knowledge and strong local connections are key. It’s a vast country – the last Terex Trucks hauler we sold was delivered to a place that’s farther away from the Algerian capital than Brussels.”

Investments in higher performance

Algeria’s economy is dominated by public companies which use the company’s articulated haulers for construction work, infrastructure developments and earth moving projects. Terex Trucks has made significant investments to ensure their machines support customers in the toughest applications. Towards the end of 2018, the TA300 was upgraded and it’s now manufactured with the latest EP320 transmission. The updated machine delivers a five per cent improvement in fuel efficiency, a 5 km/h (3.1 mph) increase in speed to 55 km/h (34 mph), an extended maintenance period and enhanced performance when compared with the previous model. All of this means that customers can be more productive, achieving faster cycle times, lower cost per tonne and reduced carbon emissions.

The TA400 boasts a heaped capacity of 23.0 cubic metre (30.3 cubic yard) and is powered by a fuel-efficient engine that develops a gross power of 331 kW (444 hp) and a maximum torque of 2,255 Nm (1,663 lbf ft). The planetary gear transmission provides smooth, efficient gear shifting for optimised fuel consumption and reduced cost of operation. Ground-level test points and a fully tilting cab, combined with an electronically raised hood, ensure ease of service and reduced downtime.