Volvo to display construction machinery at ConExpo

Created: Tuesday, 28 January 2020 08:51

Volvo will be showcasing its construction equipment at North America’s largest construction trade show ConExpo in Las Vegas from 10-15 March 2020

Under the theme of “building tomorrow,” Volvo's booth will be marketing and communicating through their products and services. Dave Foster, vice-president of marketing and communication for Volvo construction equipment in North America, said, “We highlight our innovation in those things that are coming in the near term and those are just our thoughts and ideas in what could be the future in the construction equipment market and we also touch on our sustainability in our booth, so the focus will be on what we are doing as enterprise to give back and be involved in the local community.”

The booth will demonstrate more than 30 pieces of equipment, 10 of which are different excavator models, three haul trucks, five Penta industrial engines, six pieces of road-finishing equipment, soil compactor and the SD 115, eight-foot highway class paver.

In addition to that, Volvo will present four new construction equipment at ConExpo:

EC950F Excavator: The largest excavator that Volvo is going to have, it's 95 mt and powered by 603 horsepower Volvo engine/450KW, long arm and long boom which give it a max reach of 46ft/14 020mm, a breakout force up to 76,660LBF/350 KN, a max bucket capacity of 9.16 YD3/7.0 M3, Eco mode, optional dig assist, 1 year free of ActiveCare direct coverage, and a lifetime warranty of Frame, Boom and Arm, which is exclusive to North America.

R100E Rigid Hauler: Large truck, 95-tonne payload, a cubic yard Capacity of 79 YD3/60.4 M3 so the net weight of the truck will be 153,777LBS/69,752KG. It's powered by tier four final engine 1075HP/783KW and its V-shaped body which gives more stability and avoids losing materials when it comes to rough and steep roads, Macpherson struts, engine speed control so the operator does not over speed. All together give more speed and more productivity.

P5110B/5170B Pavers: Tier four final, 173 HP engine, the engine comes with full-time adaptive engine control, lower noise level, heavy and thick one inch rolled steel hopper which provides stability in front of the machine. This paver has two independent operators control stations.

New feature (Hydraulic Hybrid assist system for excavators): Ray Gallant, vice-president sales support at Volvo Construction Equipment in North America explained, “Taking the energy generated by the boom-down motion and capture that hydraulically and use it to assist the boom-up motion which is where you need most of the pressure and the power to operate. So unlike some of the competition, we are not generating electricity and storing it, this is a very simple system, that uses the hydraulic accumulator to give the upswing or the uplift, the breakout more pressure without having rely on the pump to do it itself.”