Wirtgen unveils SP 154i slipform paver

Created: Monday, 29 June 2020 08:36

Wirtgen GmbH, German company operating in global construction industry, has released the SP 154i slipform pavers, replacing Wirtgen’s successful SP 1500 model, for two-layer concrete paving on highways and airport runways

With 436 hp Cummins engine, the SP 154i aims to offer ample power reserves that enable it to pave concrete surfaces up to 16 m wide and 450 mm thick.

When paving concrete in two layers, three separate machines work together to form a paving train: a bottom layer concrete paver, a top layer concrete paver and a texture curing machine (TCM). In this process, the SP 154i can be used as either a bottom layer or top layer concrete paver. Thanks to Wirtgen’s comprehensive range of machines in various performance classes, it’s possible to create concrete paving trains tailored to specific job requirements.

SP 154i: Top layer and bottom layer concrete paver

As a bottom layer paver, the slipform paver is equipped with an automatic dowel bar inserter, up to three automatic side tie-bar inserters, and a concrete conveyor to the top layer paver. The heavy-duty paving mold paves the concrete true to line and level while the paver moves forward. Electric vibrators compact the concrete. Then dowels and tie bars are precisely inserted into the bottom layer concrete. The result is a homogeneous, cost-effective concrete surface that forms the ideal base for the high-quality top layer concrete.

The top layer concrete is paved “wet on wet” and compacted with T-vibrators specially designed for top layer concrete. The slipform paver comes standard-equipped with an oscillating beam and super smoother to produce a level surface, while the hydraulically adjustable one-piece or two-piece side plates on both sides minimize concrete loss. Specially designed trailing forms and extended side plates additionally ensure that the slipform paver can produce perfect concrete corners.

Aiming to achieve easy transport and short setup times

The SP 154i aims to achieve outstanding manoeuvrability and traction, regardless of the surface conditions, thanks to its four steerable and slewing crawler units. Making the units independent of each other makes transport easy and results in minimal assembly/disassembly effort. The SP 154i features a high degree of automation, which makes concrete paving extremely cost-effective.