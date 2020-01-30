Mining Indaba joins with MSA Group for 20 Projects to Watch in 2020 series

Mining Indaba 2020 has partnered with MSA Group for the 20 Projects to Watch in 2020 series, showcasing Africa's most promising junior mining projects

This four-part series showcases some of the most promising projects in Africa across precious metals, bulk and base metals, battery metals and energy sector.

The series will be released in the run-up to Investing in African Mining Indaba 2020, taking place in Cape Town from 3-6 February.

Series one - Precious Metals:

Caledonia Mining, Hummingbird Resources, Mako Gold, Perseus Mining Limited and Tietto Minerals

Series two - Bulk & Base Metals:

Danakali Limited, Deep- South Resources Inc, Emmerson Plc, Orion Minerals Limited and Trevali Mining Corporation

Series three – Energy:

Global Atomic Corporation, GoviEx and Marenica Energy

Series four - EV & Battery Materials:

Arc Minerals, Mali Lithium, Mkango Resources, NextSoure Materials Inc, Peak Resources Limited, Prospect Resources and Walkabout Resources Ltd

Hard copies of the ‘20 Projects to Watch in 2020’ series will be launched at the upcoming Mining Indaba as part of the organisers’ objective of catapulting promising junior mining projects to new heights.

“As part of our goal of connecting junior miners with capital, this year our four-day programme and dedicated platforms provide junior miners with the opportunities to build relationships and seek funding amongst the high-profile investment community attending the event.” said Simon Ford, portfolio director of Mining Indaba.