New partnership to bring modular nuclear power to remote locations

Created: Thursday, 11 June 2020 10:20

Capital advisory firm RWT Growth Inc. and StarCore Nuclear Canada have announced a partnership to bring cleaner nuclear energy to remote locations and industries which rely on traditional sources of power such as diesel generators

StarCore Nuclear Canada utilises similar technology to that which has long been used aboard nuclear submarines or large warships and, in 50 years, has seen no major incidents, making it a safe choice of clean-tech. When applying this innovation to remote towns, such as those in Canada currently relying on diesel generators to power their communities, this can be a highly beneficial, more sustainable technology.

Currently, StarCore is the only nuclear technology manufacturer whose plant qualifies for remote and off-grid locations. StarCore Nuclear Canada is a Generation IV High Temperature Gas Reactor technology that has been designed, optimised and patented for the purpose of providing small-scale, safe, low cost and low CO2 power production in remote locations.

The StarCore nuclear technology can significantly reduce the reliance on diesel to produce power and by doing so reduce greenhouse gases and lower the cost of energy production, which is critical for remote communities, mines, island communities and large industry. StarCore’s reactors involve a considerably lower cost compared to traditional reactors and only need a few members of staff to maintain them.

StarCore Nuclear Canada has engaged RWT Growth Inc. as the exclusive corporate and capital advisor for its global operations and StarCore’s forthcoming small modular nuclear reactor power projects in Canada. RWT Growth Inc. is a boutique corporate advisory and investment banking advisory banking firm with offices in Canada and London.

Reece Tomlinson, CEO of RWT Growth, commented, “StarCore represents a technology that can change the way we provide power to some of the world’s most remote locations and provide economic power solutions while dramatically lowering CO2. We are pleased and excited to be working with such a great company on such an important technology.”