Newmont and Goldcorp combine to create world’s leading gold company

Created: Wednesday, 12 June 2019 10:46

Ghana’s leading gold producer, Newmont Ghana, has welcomed the successful acquisition of Goldcorp – creating one of the world’s leading gold companies

The stock-for-stock transaction valued at US$10bn closed on 18 April. Newmont Goldcorp now looks forward to a safe and orderly integration.

“Newmont Goldcorp features an unmatched portfolio of world-class assets, prospects and talent. This includes long-life operations and profitable expansions and exploration opportunities in some of the world’s most favourable mining jurisdictions including Ghana, the Americas and Australia,” said Alwyn Pretorius, regional senior vice president, Africa Operations. “The depth, quality and scale of our global business will allow us to generate sustainable, long-term value for all of our stakeholders for decades to come.”

“We’ve met our goal to become the world’s leading gold business, and we’ll maintain that position by executing our winning strategy,” said Gary J. Goldberg, chief executive officer.

“That strategy focuses on constantly improving safety and efficiency at our current operations while we continue to invest in expansions and exploration to fuel next-generation production. An equally important part of that strategy is to meet stakeholders’ expectations by continuing to lead the sector in value creation and sustainability performance.”

Tom Palmer, president and chief operating officer, added, “Our proven operating model and shared values set the stage for a successful integration process. Getting this process right is fundamental to realising the full potential of the Newmont Goldcorp combination.

Ultimately, our goal is to leverage a more prolific portfolio and an even richer talent pool to generate superior value over the course of decades,” he continued.

Newmont Goldcorp Ghana said it will continue to advance its purpose to create value and improve the lives of its host communities and the broader Ghanaian economy through sustainable and responsible mining.

“Our values of safety, integrity, sustainability, inclusion and responsibility will continue to guide how we deliver superior operational execution, consistent project delivery, and leadership in safety and sustainability,” Pretorius added.