Optimising growth and investment in the African mining sector

Created: Thursday, 26 September 2019 06:41

The 26th edition of the Investing in African Mining Indaba will be held from 3-6 February 2010 at CTICC, Cape Town

Organised by Hyve Group plc, the event is set to provide delegates with new insight into issues facing Africa’s resources sector. The event, run over four days, offers high-quality, carefully researched content to meet the sector’s needs, generate new ideas and address current challenges.

According to Tom Quinn, head of content, “This year we’re building on the success of the 2019 Mining Indaba in terms of the high level of government participation and the substantial increase in the number of investors we saw attending the event. We believe that mining executives can fit in a month’s worth of meetings in four days.”

“Overall, the focus of the event will be on investment in the digital economy of mining. Investment in African mining is, after all, the primary purpose of Mining Indaba and in 2019 we saw more investors attending the event than at any other event – over 600. In addition to the VIP Investor Lounge, the junior mining showcase, the Investment Battlefield, we’re improving the business matchmaking platform so that it’s faster and easier for investors and mining companies to connect and engage.”

New additions to the programme:

General Counsel Forum: This forum will bring together Africa’s finest legal minds (general counsels, in-house legal teams and established law-firms) to debate and share knowledge on Africa’s complex resources sector. It’ll focus on how companies can navigate the opportunities and challenges in the sector by strengthening portfolio management, examining falling productivity against increasing costs and M&A market updates. The forum will take place on February 6, in partnership with Africa Legal.

An extended Mining 2050 programme: The impact of technology on the future of mining operations will now be discussed over two days instead of one, under the theme ‘Optimising growth in the fourth industrial revolution’. Key topics include green and sustainable technology, waterless mines, artificial intelligence, robotics and job creation, using blockchain technology for sustainability, and mitigating digital risk.

Resource nationalism and investor risk: This is the main stage topic where sector leaders will be analysing and assessing exposure in current African markets and possible strategies to mitigate risk.

Climate change and the industry’s role in decarbonisation: This is a frontline issue for investors and the topic will be discussed during main stage sessions and the dedicated sustainable development day.