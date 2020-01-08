Police in Ekurhuleni disrupt illegal mining activities

A disruptive operation focusing on illegal mining was conducted in Benoni, Ekurhuleni, where police confiscated commercial explosives suspected of being used during the commission of illegal mining, iron pots, gas bottles, phendukas, as well as food items

Members of the SAPS Bomb Disposal - Explosives Unit from Germiston who were part of the operation, had to urgently destruct some of the explosives which they found were primed and ready to be initiated.

The explosives experts found that it would have been too risky to transport the primed explosives as any friction, heat or shock could set them off, exposing people to injuries and death.

About 40 blasting cartridges, seven connectors capped fuses and one length of detonating fuse was confiscated.

Around 13 undocumented foreign nationals were taken in for verification of their stay in the country, while three persons were issued with fines for running illegal liquor outlets which were shut down and alcohol seized.

Police also found food, bottled water and grocery items suspected to be provision for illegal miners and these items were also seized.

Gauteng provincial commissioner, lieutenant general Elias Mawela has welcomed the successes emanating from this operation and assured the public that police will continue to intensify such operations in the strife to decisively deal with illegal mining, which is contributing to serious and violent crime in the Province.