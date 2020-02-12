Terex Finlay will display three machines in crushing, screening and conveying range

Terex Finlay will display three machines from their crushing, screening and conveying range at Conexpo-Con/Agg 2020

The three machines that will be on display at the show are: I-120RS impact crusher, 883+ (triple shaft) heavy duty screener and TF-75L low level feeder. Visitors will also be able to get demonstrations of our latest virtual reality technology on the booth.

I-120RS impact crusher

The Terex Finlay I-120RS is a new generation impact crusher with advanced technological design that gives improved material flow and production capabilities in quarrying, mining, demolition and recycling applications. Incorporating the Terex® CR038 impact chamber with direct drive and advanced electronic control system the machine provides operators with high material reduction ratios and produces a consistent product shape.

A key component of the machine is the on-board innovative quick detach 3.66m x 1.53m (12’ x 5’) two deck screen. For applications not requiring re-circulation of materials for further processing or stockpiling the complete screening and recirculating system can be quickly detached from the machine. The high productivity, ease of maintenance and operation makes the machine an ideal solution for large scale producers and contract crushing operators.

883+ triple shaft screener

The Terex Finlay 883+ (triple shaft) mobile heavy duty screener features a triple shaft screenbox that is ideal for working in dry and sticky applications including quarry, mining, sand, gravel, construction and demolition debris and recycling applications. The triple-shaft design of this new screenbox employs an oval motion stroke to generate an aggressive screening action, reducing plugging and blinding over the screen decks to ultimately provide a quality product with high tonnage output.

TF-75L low level feeder

The Terex Finlay TF-75L low level feeder has been designed to maximise productivity, enhance efficiency and reduce on site operational costs in a wide range of applications and feed material types. The large 7m3 (9.2yds3) hopper with a feed in height of 1900mm and width of 3500mm enables low level feeding directly from excavators, grab cranes, and wheel loaders. For onsite safety and quick set the hopper is fitted as standard with hydraulically folding sides.

Depending on the application there a number of grid and hopper extension options and for particularly abrasive materials a steel apron feeder option is also available. Tracked mobility and the ability to feed material from all three sides enable the TF-75L to be easily incorporated into open and closed circuit static and mobile crushing and screening circuits.