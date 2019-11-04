Al Tayer Motors launches Ford Trucks F-MAX in UAE

Al Tayer Motors, the official Ford Trucks importer-dealer in the UAE, has launched the ‘2019 International Truck of the Year’ title-winning F-MAX in the UAE

The F-MAX combines with features such as a powerful engine, fuel efficiency, cabin comfort and competitive cost of ownership, said Ashok Khanna, CEO, Al Tayer Motors.

“F-MAX, with its 2.5-meter full-width cab and 500 PS engine power, becomes a major player in the international transport industry. The new Ford Trucks F-MAX, is a global player with its 12.7 litre, 500 PS, 2500 Nm Ecotorq engine and 400 kW braking power,” commented Abdullah Bahattin Topçu, managing director for the Middle East and Africa, Ford Trucks.

According to him, the new tractor aims to decrease maintenance costs and offer longer maintenance intervals upto 60,000Km, delivering lower total cost of ownership. This new tractor is the product of five years of research and development.

The F-MAX has a flat floor providing 2160mm of floor-to-ceiling height and provides a range of storage that is roomy and easily accessible. Aeroplane-style overbed storage, spacious overhead storage as well as exterior storage areas on both sides of the vehicle are easy to use and to clean.

The vehicle’s three-level door opening angle provides easy accessibility positioning it among the leading vehicles in its class The fully sealed and water/dust-proof step cover makes drivers feel that they are stepping into their own homes.

Power and efficiency

Cost of ownership is a major attribute of the new F-MAX. Production and product development combined with increasing vertical integration give Ford Trucks a competitive edge in terms of its cost base.

Technical features include E- Auxiliary Power Unit (E-APU) technology, eco-roll function, predictive cruise control (Max Cruise). Up to seven per cent, lower maintenance costs and long service intervals reduce the total cost of ownership. F-MAX’s Ecotorq engine offers maximum performance and minimum fuel consumption under any road conditions.

The new F-MAX is empowered by a variable-geometry turbocharger, a water pump and compressor with multiple working speeds, 400 kW engine brake power which achieves 1000 KW total braking power with the optional intarder.

Cutting-edge technology

The F-MAX provides drivers invaluable assistance on the road thanks to features such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Predictive Cruise Control (Max Cruise) with speed tolerance choices, Advanced Emergency Brake System, Hill Launch Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Adjustable Speed Limiter Device and Electronic Stability Control.