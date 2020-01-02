Apapa-Oshodi road to revive commerce around the area, says Nigerian minister

Dangote Industries Limited’s group president Aliko Dangote took the minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola on an inspection tour of the 35-km Apapa-Oshodi-Oworonsoki-Ojota highway that is under construction by the company

The work began in 2018, as part of a bargain between the company and the Federal Government to enjoy a 10-year tax rebate that accrues to US$200mn. The road has been a subject of heavy traffic flow. An initial attempt to work on the road fell apart, it was approved for US$41mn in 2013, work on the road stopped after the 2015 general elections.

During the inspection, Fashola said, “The Federal Government is dedicated to the speedy completion of the highway to provide a lasting solution to the problems of bad roads and gridlocks.”

“We expect that by the end of 2020, the entire road network will be finished, you will have a road that will last for 40 years.”

Praising the quality of the road been constructed, Dangote assured that it will revive commerce around the Apapa area. “This road will actually open up the economy. It will bring a lot of jobs and a lot of factories that have moved out will be able to move back.”

The road is on track to be concluded before the end of 2020. This is the first attempt to rehabilitate the busy road since it was first completed in 1978. Fashola also spoke about the economic revival of the Apapa area,

“Businesses have started coming back on Liverpool Road because the road closed earlier is now back. You will see more of that. All of the businesses that are shut on Creek Road will come back. We expect to see property redevelopment and property renewal once the road is completed."

Fashola explained that the project will be creating wealth around the surrounding areas as trucks will be needed to convey different materials to the site of the construction, and also labour to help with the process. The project has also seen over 600 people directly employed.

“Once the economy of Apapa returns, all the clearing and forwarding, shipping, newspaper companies and all others doing business will resume fully and the economy will bounce back.’’