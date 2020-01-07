Borno starts first flyover construction

Created: Tuesday, 07 January 2020 11:27

The Borno State Government has started the construction of the first flyover in the North-east region

Launching the construction, the state governor Prof Babagana Umara said that the flyover aims to ease traffic, linking three routes. The flyover will connect Maiduguri to Dikwa-Ngala economic road that leads to neighbouring countries, such as Cameroon and Chad.

The state governor further announced that a second flyover would commence early next year, around the Post Office Roundabout at the centre of Maiduguri. As reported in This Day, the flyover, once operational, is set to increase the number of vehicles on the road caused by population growth.

Additionally, the Nigerian government aims to complete and start many other road projects this year, stated the governor.

The Chinese construction firm Eighteenth Engineering International Limited received the contract for the construction of the flyover at the cost of US$12mn from which 30 per cent mobilisation fee has been released.