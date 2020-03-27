Malawi’s Lilongwe access roads set for completion

Created: Friday, 27 March 2020 07:51

As the construction of access roads in Areas 13, 16 and 19 in Malawi’s Lilongwe city is set to be completed by May, this is expected to open up the area to developers who have been allocated plots

The 6.2km road project is being constructed by the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development.

As reported in the Nyasa Times, minister of lands, housing and urban development Kamlepo Kalua said that he is contended with the progress and standards of the roads being constructed.

According to TAAI Construction and Machinery Contracts manager Chimwemwe Ngoma, around 300m area is remaining to finish the project.

Ngoma pointed out the scarcity of good gravel materials for the base, relocation of utility services and fence encroachment, abnormal rainfall and vandalism of road signs as some of the challenges being faced, reported the source.