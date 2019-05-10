Malawi starts Muloza-Chiringa road

Created: Friday, 10 May 2019 06:08

The government of Malawi, through the Roads Authority (RA), has begun the first phase of upgrading 45-km Muloza-Chiringa road connecting Mulanje and Phalombe

As reported in the Malawi News Agency, Brown Mpinganjira, board chairperson at RA, said that the road is set to open doors to both the surrounding communities and the country.

After completion, the road is expected to enhance economic activities and ease transportation challenges people were facing when accessing various social services including education and health, said the source.

The source further added that the construction has been divided into phases in order to produce timely and quality work.

Njema said that the area is set to be transformed as the road project will ease transportation challenges and boost economic activities, allowing other developments to speed-up.

He advised his fellow traditional leaders to own the development and ensure its timely completion by working in collaboration with the contractor, said the source.