Nigeria approves US$310mn for roads construction and water projects

Created: Friday, 12 June 2020 10:32

Nigeria’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved more than US$300mn for road construction in different parts of the country and US$13mn for water projects in Zungeru in Niger State

As reported in This Day, President Muhammadu Buhari stated that the Jebi-Lamba-Bele Road in Adamawa State will receive US$69mn; Achingali-Udobi-Udona-Umuwana-Ubakala Road in Abia State, including a bridge across the Imo River in Imo State to receive US$30mn and Jarmai-Bashar-Zuruk-Karim Lamido Road linking Plateau and Taraba States to get US$200mn.

Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola explained that the road project will reduce the journey time and will be beneficial in reducing cost of goods, cost of transportation and cost of doing business.

Quoting the minister of water resources Malam Adamu Suleiman, the source added, “As part of our efforts to complete projects that we inherited but have huge socio-economic impact on the lives of the people, today, we presented to council, a request for approval of revised estimated total cost for the completion of Zungeru-Wushishi Water Supply Project in Niger State in favour of Messrs R. Services, Zilon Construction Services Joint Venture in the sum of US$13mn, raising the project from US$4.9mn to US$18mn, inclusive all taxes.”