RPMGlobal acquires Revolution Mining Software

Created: Thursday, 09 July 2020 08:23

RPMGlobal has aquired Canada-headquartered mine scheduling optimisation company Revolution Mining Software

The privately-owned Revolution Mining Software develops and sells its flagship Schedule Optimisation Tool (SOT) TM, which is a cutting-edge financial mine scheduling optimisation solution.

SOT is the industry’s only strategic financial optimisation tool for underground mines that enables mine planners to improve productivity and profitability by optimising the net present value (NPV) of the mine schedule.

SOT emerged out of research undertaken by Mining Innovation, Rehabilitation and Applied Research Corporation (MIRARCO), a not-for-profit corporation of Laurentian University in Canada that is well known for solving complicated mining industry problems through innovative thinking.

This scheduling programme adds value to mining operations in several ways, including by generating life-of-mine schedules that adhere to all specified precedence and operational constraints, optimising NPV based on the user’s financial model.

RPMGlobal CEO and managing director Richard Mathews said, “We are really looking forward to welcoming the Revolution team into the RPMGlobal family. We will invest in their industry leading scheduling optimisation tools to deliver even more innovative solutions that add real value to our customers.”

“RPMGlobal was born from the belief that mine planning needs to be built on sound economics and the Revolution Mining products strategy is completely aligned with that core value.”

Lorrie Fava, Revolution Mining’s president added, “The entire Revolution Mining team is so passionate about the solutions we are delivering to the industry, so it was important to us that RPMGlobal also shared our vision and passion, which they clearly do.”

“To be able to be a part of a company with RPMGlobal’s pedigree and history is a very exciting prospect for the team at Revolution Mining. We look forward to joining the RPMGlobal team and are convinced that the Revolution Mining Software product suite will benefit from increased investment and the sales and marketing support that RPMGlobal can offer these products right around the world.”

As part of the acquisition, RPMGlobal has also acquired Revolution Mining Software’s Attain TM and SurfaceSOT TM software solutions.

Attain TM is a software solution which ensures operational mine planning is systematically aligned with the long-range plan. This approach ensures the company has optimised short-range schedules that are feasible and aligned with the long-range schedule.

SurfaceSOT TM is a solution that will work for all types of mining operations to maximise their NPV by optimising their long-range schedules, including management of stockpiles and product blending while minimising the re-handling of materials.

The acquisition of the SOT, Attain and SurfaceSOT solutions extend the strategic capability of RPMGlobal’s scheduling solutions. RPMGlobal’s sophisticated mathematical modelling tools for short and mid-range planning amplify the benefits its customers receive from these optimisation and schedule alignment tools.

Following completion of the transaction, all of Revolution Mining Software’s employees and management will move across into the RPMGlobal business where they will continue to be focused on transforming mining operations through innovative software solutions.