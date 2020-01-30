SGS to showcase technologies at Mining Indaba

Created: Thursday, 30 January 2020 08:20

The SGS team will be attending the annual Mining Indaba event in Cape Town, South Africa from 3-6 February 2020

At Booth 412, CTICC, the SGS will showcase its services including

XploreIQ for metals and mining

Using machine learning applications, XploreIQ aims to help identify correlations and trends through powerful statistical algorithms. XploreIQ determines any future potential for resource expansion and optimise the exploration investment.

SGS Field Analytical Services and Testing (FAST)

Quickly getting analytical data during exploration, resource definition and production is crucial for making accurate and timely decisions. SGS FAST solutions aim to provide with required data within 24- to 48-hours from the sampling event using portable analytical technologies.

According to SGS, the field-based preparation and analytical testing aim to help the operator take more informed and real-time decisions.

Project lifecycle services

This aims to ensure the availability, safety and reliability of the industrial installations and equipment, covering exploration, plant design and engineering, production, industrial applications, as well as decommissioning and closure.