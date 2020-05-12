TOMRA introduces virtual demonstration and test sessions for mining operations

Created: Tuesday, 12 May 2020 08:24

TOMRA Sorting Mining has developed virtual testing capabilities to help mining operations ensure their business and operational continuity, enabling them to take informed purchasing decisions for their sorting plants

Ensuring business continuity at this time is of paramount importance for mining operations. This includes taking forward ongoing investment projects in sorting equipment to improve their efficiency and the quality of their product.

TOMRA Mining is leveraging digital technology to help them identify the best sorting solution for their mine by offering them remote access to its Test Center in Wedel, Germany, which has capabilities for all applications.

TOMRA’s temporary Virtual Demonstration and Test Solution is set to enable mining companies to test the sorting solutions on their samples without leaving their office. They will need to book a session with their TOMRA Sales representative and ship a sample of their minerals to the Test Center, which will conduct the test. Once it is completed, they will receive a video of their material being sorted and discuss the results with a TOMRA’s sales person and the Test Center’s experts via video call. With their support, they will be able to make a decision on the following steps and take the project forward without delay.

Albert du Preez, senior vice-president and head of TOMRA Sorting Mining, explained, “With this virtual solution, we are able to provide this support, taking our Test Centre to our customers’ office so they can make an informed decision on an important investment. This means that they are able to take their business forward in the current situation.”

TOMRA’s Test Centres play a major role in the company’s collaborative approach to supporting customers with their ore sorting requirements. Based on the tests conducted on TOMRA equipment with material from the customer’s mine, the Centre can provide an initial feasibility study and detailed reports on the machine’s performance with the sample. With this information and the advice of the Centre’s experts, the customer is able to proceed with their investment with confidence.

John Armstrong, vice-president mineral resources at Lucara Diamonds, who visited the Test Center in Wedel when researching a solution for the mine in Karowe, Botswana, said, “ We could also see that they had already gone down the road of the next step in XRT technology, so they were not just focused on one particular module to present to us, but they were working on different modules. That helped alleviate some of our concerns about the robustness of the platform and the technology itself, which ultimately led us to use TOMRA as the solution.”

The development of this Virtual and Demonstration and Test Solution is the latest action in TOMRA Mining’s plan to ensure it provides customers all the support they need in the current situation. It has increased stocks of critical components to ensure its ability to fulfill current and future orders, and to ensure the supply of spare parts without disruption.

The company is leveraging digital technology not only to take the expertise of its Test Centers to customers, but also by using its remote service and training tools to support their equipment while respecting social distancing safety measures.