Africa and Middle East hold 19.2 per cent share in T&D project contract

Comparing contracts activity in T&D project segment in different regions of the globe, the Middle East and Africa held five contracts and a 19.2 per cent share during December 2019, according to GlobalData’s power industry contracts database
Europe held the top position with 11 contracts and a share of 42.3 per cent during December 2019, followed by Asia-Pacific with seven contracts and a 26.9 per cent share.
T&D project contracts in December 2019 saw 26 contracts announced, marking a rise of 24 per cent over the last 12-month average of 21, stated GlobalData.
The proportion of contracts by category tracked by GlobalData in the month was as follows:
1. Project implementation: Around 21 contracts and an 80.8 per cent share
2. Consulting and similar services: Three contracts and an 11.5 per cent share
3. Repair, maintenance, upgrade and others: Two contracts and a 7.7 per cent share
Wind is leading technology for T&D project contracts in December 2019
Among the technologies, wind accounted for three contracts with a 75 per cent share, followed by nuclear with one contract and a 25 per cent share.
