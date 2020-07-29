Cummins Generator Technologies’ alternator counterfeiters defeated

Cummins Generator Technologies has fined some counterfeiters who were faking their product and brands

“At NEWAGE, STAMFORD, AvK, we have been running an anti-counterfeit campaign since 2011 in order to protect our customers from the possibility of financial loss, safety and quality issues which are caused by counterfeit machines and spares. One of the major methods to enable authenticity with STAMFORD alternators is a high security 3D hologram that can be verified via our website. Between 2018 and 2018, we saw a 40 per cent increase in verifications and more than 50,000 visits to our anti-counterfeit related content.”

"We can report the outcome of the latest successful legal action we have taken protecting the renowned STAMFORD brand."

The Nanjing Court of Jiangsu found that the Chinese company, Beijing SITANFU, were guilty of Trademark infringement when using "STANDFOR " as their company name. The use of the “STANDFOR” character was also found on the counterfeit alternator nameplates.

Unfair competition and Trademark infringement are a serious problem and as a result the Nanjing Court of Jiangsu passed sentencing that included a mandatory name change for the guilty party’s company name, a requirement to cease all Trademark infringement using “STANDFOR” character, and a substantial fine to compensate for economic losses.

Counterfeiting poses serious risks to business and staff therefore the company is actively fighting against it. Some of its initiatives include:

-Shutting down counterfeiters stands at trade shows

-Working with port authorities to seize counterfeit alternator shipments and destroy them

-Working with Intellectual Property lawyers to investigate and prosecute counterfeiters where ever they are, globally.

To protect the customers from what has become a global threat, Cummins Generator Technologies has adopted a ‘zero tolerance’ strategy to fight the counterfeiters.

“We continue to relentlessly pursue infringement of our Intellectual Property rights around the world to safeguard our business, and those of all our loyal business partners, who continue to understand the benefits of using the genuine STAMFORD brand. The message to the market has strengthened since the campaign launch and end users are increasingly aware of the importance of buying counterfeit, as seen by this year, which is estimated to be the highest number of hologram verifications to date,” staed the company.