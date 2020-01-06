Cummins unveils Tier 4 final mobile power solution with 500KW generator

Cummins Inc launched the 500KW mobile generator set, the newest addition to the Tier 4 Final mobile generator product line during the 2020 United Rental Supplier Show in Minneapolis, Minnesota, from 4-5 January

All major components on both generator models are designed and manufactured by Cummins, a power technology company synonymous with reliability and service since 1919. The company is committed to ensuring your site will be operating 24/7.

The C500D6RE provides a 500KW power rating as per ISO 8528 and is powered by a US Tier 4 Final certified QSX15 Cummins engine. The QSX15 engine meets the stringent EPA standards without the need of a Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) offering ease of serviceability, lower emissions and greater performance.

The 500KW model is fitted with the proven and well-established Cummins Stamford alternator, as well as the Cummins PowerCommand 3.3 controller with Masterless Load Demand (MLD) technology; which allows for units of different sizes to parallel together and adjust the required power output to respond to variable load demands, reaching maximum efficiency.

With a power density of 500KW from a 15-litre engine, the C500D6RE mobile generator is designed to provide reliable power, regardless of the climate or altitudes. The generator set can operate in high ambient temperatures while also offering a cold-weather option package ensuring optimum performance in low ambient environments.

A new heavy-duty trailer and hitch design ensure even greater reliability for rugged mobile power applications. The generator’s enclosure is capable of withstanding extreme weather conditions, while a full sound attenuation package minimizes the generator’s noise levels. For faster and cleaner oil changes, a ‘Quick Fit’ oil evacuation system option is also provided.

The 500KW model can be used for a diverse range of industries requiring mobile power; ranging from construction sites, industrial buildings and utilities located in remote locations or urban areas. The remote start and stop contact functionality allows the generator set to be switched on and off upon demand without the need of local maintenance support. As a result, customers can expect more stability, greater uptime and lower labour costs leading to lower the total cost of ownership.