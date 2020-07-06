Delta introduces modularised data centre solution for 5G and IoT edge computing

Created: Monday, 06 July 2020 06:19

Delta has launched SmartNode data centre infrastructure solution to provide flexible power system and cooling designs for quick deployment of versatile implementation in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA)

Telecommunications operators, enterprises, data centre planners, colocation providers and cloud services can use this new Tier II-rated (Tier III optional) data centre infrastructure to rapidly scale edge computing capacity and provide the infrastructure necessary for IoT as well as low latency applications. SmartNode modularised data centres are available in five different capacities ranging from 33kW to 90kW.

"Data volumes will grow rapidly especially with the 5G roll-out and advent of low latency applications like autonomous driving, remote healthcare etc. in the near future,” said Rakesh Mukhija, Delta's senior director and head of Mission Critical Infrastructure Solutions in the EMEA region.

"In response to this trend, information infrastructure has to change too. There is a shift happening right now from cloud computing to edge computing. That is why Delta, with the advanced R&D capabilities and experience in the datacentre field, is introducing the new SmartNode modularised data centres, which are perfect for edge computing and enterprise level applications. The all-in-one design not only gives customers a one-stop solution, but also achieves high system integration and reliability."

For edge computing applications in IoT world

The telecommunications operators worldwide are currently building out their 5G infrastructures, and the IoT is growing rapidly. New networks will offer higher transmissions speeds, more bandwidth, and less latency. This performance will both enable and inspire an entirely new generation of services in areas such as virtual reality, augmented reality, and autonomous vehicles.

In this IT intensive world with heavy data traffic, an edge datacentre acts as a caching and data-aggregation point between users and larger datacentres to ease overwhelming IT loads. Network operators need affordable, reliable, and quick-to-deploy infrastructure like the new SmartNode modularised data centres to maximise efficiency and profitability. With flexible power systems and cooling designs, Delta's SmartNode solutions provide a rapid deployment of pre-engineered module with an all integrated system enable IT revenue generation at an earlier phase for quicker investment payback.

Set to achieve one-stop solution

Delta's SmartNode solutions are available in five different capacities ranging from 33kW, 35kW, 50kW, 70kW to 90kW. With five standard configurations for quick selection based on customer requirements, all subsystems, such as modular UPS, power distribution, cooling, DCIM and more are highly integrated and reliable.